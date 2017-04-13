Melbourne IT's DNS falls over in 'major outage'

Australian domain name registrar Melbourne IT and its subsidiaries Netregistry and TPP Wholesale are grappling with a "major outage" affecting DNS servers, which has rendered customer sites inaccessible.

At around 10:30am on Thursday Netregistry advised its customers that "service interruptions" on its DNS servers were affecting its cPanel, TheConsole, cloud hosting, and mail services. Melbourne IT and TPP Wholesale posted similar status updates.

Just over half an hour later Netregistry said all engineers had been directed to work on the problem "as a priority", but it was unable to provide an estimated time of service restoration.

"Your patience is appreciated during this time. Please note that you may experience longer than average wait times for support request during this time," Netregistry said.

It has classified the issue as a "major" outage.

It appears the outage also took out Netregistry's own status page for a short period of time, as well as the netregistry.com.au, netregistry.net, and reseller tppwholesale.com.au websites.

Netregistry was purchased by Melbourne IT in Febrary 2014 for $50.4 million.

The company claims to be the country's leading domain registrar with over 500,000 customers.

Update: Netregistry said services were restored for national customers at 12:28PM AEST, but international customer "may continue to be impacted".

Services for international customers were restored an hour later.