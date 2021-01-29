Meet the state government finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The state government category of the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards was among those that attracted the most competition. Now you can watch short videos about the finalist projects.

The three videos feature ACT Health, the NSW Department of Customer Service's (DCS) Spatial Services arm and Service NSW.

Watch them to see ACT Health CIO explain the thinking behind the state’s COVID check-in app, Check In CBR. He discusses the data use challenges this created and other issues encountered.

You can also watch the director of digital channels and digital licences and a project manager at Service NSW talk about the NSW COVID Safe Check-In app – used by millions of people and tens of thousands of businesses. They explain their approach to building the app.

The third video is about the NSW Spatial Digital Twin. In this video, DCS' spatial services executive director discusses the scope and challenges, and the technologies underpinning this world-class project.

These stories show the remit for state government IT departments expanding. This is happening as states and territories push digital and common platform agendas, deal with cyber security gaps and manage shifting budgets.

Watch the videos here. Also look out for videos featuring finalists in the other iTnews Benchmark Awards categories over the coming week.

