Meet the health finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

The health category was one of the most contested in this year’s iTnews Benchmark Awards. Now you can watch the three finalists talk about the IT projects they nominated.

eHealth NSW representatives talk about ims+, a state-wide, cloud based system for capturing reports about safety incidents. The ground-breaking implementation of ims+ catered to more than 155,000 NSW Health users.

Ambulance Victoria focuses on a platform providing up-to-date data about public and private intensive care resources throughout Australia. The Critical Health Resource Information System became the source of truth for intensive care data during the pandemic.

And we feature a video about the largest IT transformation project in HCF’s history. The overhaul included nearly all systems that support and deliver services to the company’s members.

These projects show continuing growth in the use of IT to improve health resource management, services and responses to health crises.

Congratulations to the organisations involved and thank you to all nominees in this category.

