Meet the finance finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on
CBA, AMP and Regional Australia Bank projects featured.

In 2020, IT teams in the finance industry dealt with everything from overloaded customer service agents, to ageing systems and the Australian Consumer Data Right.

You can now watch videos about three IT projects dealing with some of these challenges. Each is a finalist in the iTnews Benchmark Awards.

AMP’s head of technology talks about modernising the bank’s decades-old core banking system. AMP has rewritten a large amount of the system’s code.

Regional Australia Bank’s CIO discusses the bank becoming the first accredited data recipient under the Australian Consumer Data Right regime.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia explains the vision behind its IT Risk Stability Score machine learning model. The project aims to transform the way the bank manages the health of its IT services.

We have also published videos featuring finalists in the local and state government, education, and industrial and primary production award categories.

Look out for videos featuring the federal government, health and mass-market finalists this week.

Thank you to IBM for sponsoring the finance award.

