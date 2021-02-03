Meet the federal government finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

By on
Meet the federal government finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Recognising standout federal government IT projects.

You can now watch the three finalists in the federal government category of 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards talk about their nominated projects.

Digital Transformation Agency speakers talk about the thinking behind the enhancement and re-platforming of myGov.

Services Australia lays out its efforts to streamline myGov services during the pandemic, which put welfare services under immense strain.

You can also learn about amica, an online dispute resolution service for separating couples dealing with family breakdown and the associated legal issues. This service aims to slash couples’ legal bills.

Congratulations to these finalists and thank you to all nominees in this award category.

You can watch the rest of the iTnews Benchmark Awards finalists talk about their projects here.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amica benchmark awards benchmarkawards2021 federal government government legal projects services australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Effectively addressing advanced threats
Effectively addressing advanced threats
The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade

NBN Co floats 250Mbps minimum order to get free fibre upgrade
NAB lands Westpac&#8217;s consumer bank CIO

NAB lands Westpac’s consumer bank CIO
NBN Co to stop taking new HFC orders for 'several months'

NBN Co to stop taking new HFC orders for 'several months'
NAB to buy out neobank 86 400

NAB to buy out neobank 86 400
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?