Meet the federal government finalists in the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Digital Transformation Agency speakers talk about the thinking behind the enhancement and re-platforming of myGov.

Services Australia lays out its efforts to streamline myGov services during the pandemic, which put welfare services under immense strain.

You can also learn about amica, an online dispute resolution service for separating couples dealing with family breakdown and the associated legal issues. This service aims to slash couples’ legal bills.

