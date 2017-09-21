McDonald's Australia starts $90m network transformation

McDonald’s will connect 850 restaurants nationally to a Telstra-backed fibre network and convert in-store wi-fi to the Telstra Air network under a $90 million transformation project.

The project will see Telstra run fibre to the restaurants to help them "enhance key operations and enable licensees to run their back office more effectively".

They will also replace traditional PSTN services with a Telstra IP telephony (TIPT) deployment, which the fast food chain said would improve communications between head office and restaurants.

A third piece of the transformation sees McDonald's in-house wi-fi powered by the Telstra Air network instead.

Telstra said in a statement it was the company's biggest Telstra Air business deal to date.

In addition to restaurants, 35 Ronald McDonald House locations across the country will also be put onto the new network.

The full network rollout is expected to take two years, although Telstra said a "significant" number of restaurants would be connected within 12 months.

The project forms part of a wider digital transformation agenda being run by McDonald's Australia.

CIO Scott Green said the network transformation was "one of the most transformative technology projects the company has undertaken."

“Our new network will provide more speed and reliability, creating better connectivity experiences for our customers and enhance key restaurant operations for our back office,” he said in a statement.