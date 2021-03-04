Macquarie Telecom to switch mobile services from Telstra to Optus

Macquarie Telecom said it will end its existing wholesale mobile contract with Telstra and switch to cellular services over the Optus network instead, the latest telco to do so.

The business-focused telco said in a statement that it had signed a $34 million wholesale agreement that gave it access to 5G, among other cellular services.

Macquarie Telecom said it intended to “expand its mobile business and hire new staff over the next three years.”

Group executive Luke Clifton said the shift to remote work highlighted the future importance of 5G for Australian businesses.

“2020 changed the way Australians work forever,” he said.

“By providing 5G connectivity along with business grade NBN, we can ensure Australian businesses can work from more places than ever before.

“5G ... is fast becoming a necessity and complementary service to NBN for Australian businesses.”

Macquarie Telecom said the term of the wholesale agreement is “multi-year” - without putting a specific number on it.

Optus services “will be available to all customers, with existing customers transitioning over the coming months,” the telco said.

“The process will be managed end-to-end by Macquarie’s dedicated and local mobile support team.”

Macquarie Telecom added that 5G plans are “available immediately to new and existing customers.”

Last month, Aussie Broadband announced it had also switched its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) allegiance from Telstra to Optus, in part to get access to 5G services.