Macquarie Telecom bids for Bulletproof in $18m deal

Macquarie Telecom has made a bid for fellow ASX-listed cloud and hosting provider Bulletproof in a deal that values the company at $17.9 million.

The acquisition, which iTnews revealed was on the cards earlier this week when both companies went into trading halt, is based on a price per Bulletproof share of $0.11.

It represents a near 65 percent premium on Bulletproof's last closing price of $0.067.

The deal is contingent on MacTel's offer securing at least 90 percent acceptance from shareholders.

MacTel chief executive David Tudehope claimed the offer was "compelling" in light of Bulletproof's earnings deteoriation over the past 18 months.

Bulletproof went public via a reverse takeover in 2014 and reached a share price high of $0.53 in early 2016, before a continued fall in value to its current price of less than $0.07.

"Bulletproof is a long-standing business with a talented and experienced team. There is a strong strategic fit with Macquarie," Tudehope said.

"The combination will enable Macquarie and Bulletproof customers to access a full set of cloud options of colocation, private cloud and public cloud. We believe it is in the interests of Bulletproof shareholders to accept the Macquarie offer."

MacTel's shares were trading at $14.10 at the time of the halt, and the firm has a market cap of $295.6 million. Bulletproof's market cap is $10.9 million.

