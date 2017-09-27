MacGibbon takes on more cybersecurity duties

By on
MacGibbon takes on more cybersecurity duties

Ascends in government ranks.

Alastair MacGibbon has picked up additional responsibility for Australia's cyber security policy and operations after he was quietly given an extra role last week.

MacGibbon - who is the Prime Minister’s chief cyber security advisor and head of the Australian Cyber Security Centre - has now also been named as the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s new cybersecurity deputy secretary.

The department put out a call for a high-profile cybersecurity executive in August to sit within its new its national security and international policy group, which is separate to the Office of the Cyber Security Special Adviser.

At the time, the department wouldn’t comment on the how the role differed to MacGibbon’s position, but said he would remain in that advisory role.

Last week MacGibbon was promoted to the newly created role, which he takes on in addition to his existing responsibilities.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
alastair macgibbon cyber governmentit security strategy

Most Read Articles

SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO

SA Dept Premier and Cabinet sacks CIO
CBA set to cut 170 IT workers

CBA set to cut 170 IT workers
NBN Co finally reveals satellite users who will lose ADSL

NBN Co finally reveals satellite users who will lose ADSL
NBN Co targets in-home wiring faults

NBN Co targets in-home wiring faults
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?