Lendlease to exit all eight of its data centres by 2022

Australian real estate group Lendlease intends to exit all eight of its on-premises data centres by 2022, with its core enterprise systems being re-platformed to run in the cloud.

The company said today that it is “well progressed” in exiting its own data centres, which are spread across four continents.

It is migrating its systems to run in Google Cloud instead.

“With Google Cloud as the foundation for its digital transformation strategy, Lendlease will move to the cloud by migrating its mission-critical enterprise workloads, including its data-intense CAD platforms, in-house project excellence platform, Oli, and its Oracle-based eFinance system,” the company said in a statement.

“Not only will this enable Lendlease to significantly increase operational efficiency, but also it will drive improved decision making through enhanced reporting and analytics capabilities, and a stronger cyber security posture across the organisation.”

Lendlease announced back in June that it is also using Google Cloud to underpin its property lifecycle platform Podium, which is sold as-a-service to the construction and property sectors.

The company now intends to augment Podium with some artificial intelligence, machine learning and “smart data analytics” features that will also be Google-powered.

It also said it will “co-innovate” with Google “around new cloud-based offerings underpinned by Podium”, which could open up fresh growth opportunities in the global real estate sector.

While exiting its own data centres, Lendlease is simultaneously entering the data centre market itself, hoping to sell space to the hyperscale cloud operators.

Lendlease has recently undergone a restructure that resulted in the departure of Australian-based IT executives, with IT now operated on a more globalised basis.