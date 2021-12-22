Kmart tech leader heads to Forever New

Kmart Australia's head of technology for its retail stores Naresh Teckchandani has left to take an IT general manager position at women’s fashion retailer Forever New.

Teckchandani announced his departure from Kmart via LinkedIn, stating he is “certainly leaving on a high note, from starting my career as a developer to leading incredible people”.

“The day has come... to end my 24 years of an amazing journey with Kmart and the Group working for some of the best businesses including Coles, Myer, Officeworks and the Kmart Group,” Teckchandani said.

“It is really hard to choose to leave a great role in a great organisation that you have loved working for and making a difference with the greatest teams I’ve had the privilege to lead.

“I'm excited to announce that I'll be taking on a new role at Forever New as their GM IT, starting in the new year.”

Teckchandani stated he will be “taking a break” until officially starting in his new role.

“Thank you Kmart IT and in particular the stores team and the online teams, for all your support," he wrote.

“I’m fortunate enough that I was part of the turnaround of Kmart and has been a great experience to work and learn.”

Spokespeople for Kmart Australia and Forever New could not be reached for comment.

Teckchandani held multiple roles technology roles across his 13 years with Kmart after first joining as IT delivery manager for store systems in 2008.

He held this role for just over nine years until becoming Kmart’s IT customer delivery manager, working across the brand's e-commerce, stores, marketing and corporate affairs.

From there, Teckchandani moved into IT customer delivery manager.

Prior to his career at Kmart, Teckchandani worked at Coles Group for a number of years, first as a senior analyst programmer before working his way up to the position of IT team leader for store systems.

Teckchandani also spent just over two years as a software application developer for Singapore's public housing authority, the Housing & Development Board (HDB), from 1996 to 1998.