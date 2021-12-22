Kmart tech leader heads to Forever New

By on
Kmart tech leader heads to Forever New

After more than 13 years with the retailer.

Kmart Australia's head of technology for its retail stores Naresh Teckchandani has left to take an IT general manager position at women’s fashion retailer Forever New.

Teckchandani announced his departure from Kmart via LinkedIn, stating he is “certainly leaving on a high note, from starting my career as a developer to leading incredible people”.

“The day has come... to end my 24 years of an amazing journey with Kmart and the Group working for some of the best businesses including Coles, Myer, Officeworks and the Kmart Group,” Teckchandani said.

“It is really hard to choose to leave a great role in a great organisation that you have loved working for and making a difference with the greatest teams I’ve had the privilege to lead.

“I'm excited to announce that I'll be taking on a new role at Forever New as their GM IT, starting in the new year.”

Teckchandani stated he will be “taking a break” until officially starting in his new role.

“Thank you Kmart IT and in particular the stores team and the online teams, for all your support," he wrote.

“I’m fortunate enough that I was part of the turnaround of Kmart and has been a great experience to work and learn.”

Spokespeople for Kmart Australia and Forever New could not be reached for comment.

Teckchandani held multiple roles technology roles across his 13 years with Kmart after first joining as IT delivery manager for store systems in 2008.

He held this role for just over nine years until becoming Kmart’s IT customer delivery manager, working across the brand's e-commerce, stores, marketing and corporate affairs.

From there, Teckchandani moved into IT customer delivery manager.

Prior to his career at Kmart, Teckchandani worked at Coles Group for a number of years, first as a senior analyst programmer before working his way up to the position of IT team leader for store systems.

Teckchandani also spent just over two years as a software application developer for Singapore's public housing authority, the Housing & Development Board (HDB), from 1996 to 1998.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio coles kmart myer officeworks retailit strategy training & development wesfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
Tens of thousands locked out of ATO Online accounts after payroll hack

Tens of thousands locked out of ATO Online accounts after payroll hack
Microsoft says M365, cloud services inaccessible due to Azure AD outage

Microsoft says M365, cloud services inaccessible due to Azure AD outage
NBN Co can't say which premises are eligible for a free fibre upgrade

NBN Co can't say which premises are eligible for a free fibre upgrade

Digital Nation

Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?