Kmart finds new head of technology for its retail stores

By on
Kmart finds new head of technology for its retail stores
Kevin Boots.

Following the departure of Naresh Teckchandani in late 2021.

Kmart has appointed Kevin Boots to fill the open head of technology for retail stores role left by Naresh Teckchandani's departure late last year.

Teckchandani left the retail giant in December after accepting a new role of IT general manager at women’s fashion retailer Forever New.

A Kmart spokesperson told iTnews that Boots has been appointed as head of engineering and delivery, customer technology for retail stores, which encompasses the responsibilities previously held by Teckchandani.  

“Kevin joined the business in September from Tabcorp and had considerable handover time with Naresh before he finished up with Kmart,” the spokesperson said.

“His role of head of engineering and delivery reports into the general manager of customer technology and will continue to look after customer technology for our store networks.”

The spokesperson added Boots will continue the work of its IT teams “in making Kmart a more customer-focused, digitally-enabled business.”

Boots spent close to six years with Tabcorp in various technology-based roles.

Boots begin at Tabcorp in 2015 as iteration manger before stepping into the digital development team as technical team lead in 2017.

He eventually moved into the technical delivery manager role for just over a year before taking on the senior manager for technology and head of retail venues position.

Prior to Tabcorp, Boots had multiple IT and consultancy roles across a number of industries including payments, environmental technology and entertainment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio ecommerce forever new kmart retailit tabcorp training & development wesfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work

Infosys gets another $71m for Centrelink calculation engine work
Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits

Signal encrypted messaging app founder calls it quits
NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom

NBN Co asks ACCC to closely police any functional separation of TPG Telecom
Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Victoria Police's digital chief departs

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?