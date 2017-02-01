Jetstar elevates cyber security with new exec role

Budget airline Jetstar has given cyber security a dedicated executive following a restructure of its IT department last year, luring an Asciano IT security guru into the role.

Yvette Lejins joins Jetstar as its new head of cyber security today.

She will report into chief information officer Claudine Ogilvie, who joined the airline from Ridley Corporation mid last-year after former CIO Grainne Kearns left following an overhaul of the IT department.

The restructure followed the completion of transformation efforts, shifting the department into a new operating model focused on standardising technology across its global operations. Kearns' task had been to match Jetstar's IT systems to its geographical expansion.

In a statement Jetstar said Lejins' new role was a reflection of the airline's increasing focus on cyber security. It declined to comment further.

"Very excited to be embarking in the next step in my career," Lejins said on Linkedin.

Jetstar's IT operations are heavily outsourced, and its team is made up of 150 internal and outsourced staff with a multi-million dollar operating budget.