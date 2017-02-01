Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Jetstar elevates cyber security with new exec role

By on
Jetstar elevates cyber security with new exec role

Introduces cyber 2IC to CIO.

Budget airline Jetstar has given cyber security a dedicated executive following a restructure of its IT department last year, luring an Asciano IT security guru into the role.

Yvette Lejins joins Jetstar as its new head of cyber security today.

She will report into chief information officer Claudine Ogilvie, who joined the airline from Ridley Corporation mid last-year after former CIO Grainne Kearns left following an overhaul of the IT department.

The restructure followed the completion of transformation efforts, shifting the department into a new operating model focused on standardising technology across its global operations. Kearns' task had been to match Jetstar's IT systems to its geographical expansion.

In a statement Jetstar said Lejins' new role was a reflection of the airline's increasing focus on cyber security. It declined to comment further.

"Very excited to be embarking in the next step in my career," Lejins said on Linkedin.

Jetstar's IT operations are heavily outsourced, and its team is made up of 150 internal and outsourced staff with a multi-million dollar operating budget.

 

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio cyber jetstar security yvette lejins

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
TechnologyOne could lose $122m Brisbane city deal

TechnologyOne could lose $122m Brisbane city deal
Aurizon cancels $91m SAP systems overhaul

Aurizon cancels $91m SAP systems overhaul
BHP Billiton to double permanent IT workforce

BHP Billiton to double permanent IT workforce
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?