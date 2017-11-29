Internet firms ask US to keep net neutrality rules

FCC chief wants to roll back rules to three years ago.

AirBnb, Reddit, Shutterstock, Tumblr, Etsy, Twitter and a long list of small internet companies have urged the US Federal Communications Commission to scrap a plan to roll back net neutrality rules.

In an open letter, the companies urged FCC chairman Ajit Pai to reverse course and vote against changing the rules.

Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump in January, unveiled plans last week to scrap landmark 2015 rules intended to ensure a free and open internet, moving to give broadband service providers sweeping power over what content consumers can access. The FCC is set to vote on Dec. 14.

The move was seen as a victory for big internet service providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon Communications, which favoured a repeal.

The companies, which sent the letter on Cyber Monday to coincide with the biggest online shopping day of the year, argued that slowing access to content or blocking it altogether would hurt the US economy.

"This would put small and medium-sized businesses at a disadvantage and prevent innovative new ones from even getting off the ground," the companies said in the letter.

The FCC defended the change as a way to remove heavy-handed internet regulations.

"The internet and companies like Twitter, which signed the letter, thrived under the pre-2015 light-touch regulatory framework that governed internet access," FCC spokesman Mark Wigfield said in a statement.

"Chairman Pai wants to return to that framework so that we can increase investment in broadband networks and connect more Americans to the services that these companies offer online."

In a speech to the R Street Institute on Tuesday, Pai argued the rollback in rules would not allow internet providers to selectively limit information and would, contrary to critics, broaden access to broadband services.

"So when you get past the wild accusations, fearmongering, and hysteria, here’s the boring bottom line:  The plan to restore internet freedom would return us to the light touch, market-based approach under which the internet thrived," he said.

Tags:
net neutrality telco/isp

