Intel, John McAfee settle lawsuit over use of his name

By on
Founder can use name for non-security offerings.

John McAfee, the creator of eponymous antivirus software, has settled a lawsuit against Intel over his right to use his name on other projects after the chipmaker bought his former company.

US district judge Paul Oetken today dismissed McAfee's September 2016 lawsuit and a countersuit by Intel after a settlement agreement was signed last week.

McAfee said he sued after Intel warned him that using his name, including by renaming his digital gaming and cybersecurity company MGT Capital Investments as "John McAfee Global Technologies Inc", would infringe its trademarks.

Intel countered by accusing McAfee of trademark infringement and unfair competition, and sought unspecified damages.

Under the settlement, McAfee agreed not to use his name, trademark his name or the phrase "John McAfee Privacy Phone," or use "John McAfee Global Technologies" in connection with cybersecurity and security-related products and services.

He retained the right in other contexts to use his name in advertising, promotions and presentations, including with regard to his role at McAfee Associates, which he sold to Intel for US$7.7 billion in 2010.

Neither McAfee nor Intel admitted wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which was amicable, according to court papers.

McAfee's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Intel said the company was pleased to settle.

Intel spun off its cybersecurity division, now called McAfee LLC, in April, after agreeing to sell a 51 percent stake to private investment firm TPG Capital.

TPG later accepted a minority investment in the business from private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Intel retained a 49 percent stake in McAfee, which the spinoff valued at US$4.2 billion including debt.

 

