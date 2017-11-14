IBM puts 20 qubit quantum computer in the cloud

By on
IBM puts 20 qubit quantum computer in the cloud

50 qubit machine coming next.

IBM plans to offer its 20 qubit quantum computer as a cloud-based service by the end of the year, allowing businesses to take advantage of the power of the super-processors without needing to invest in the hardware.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the machine to process quantum algorithms in as little as 90 microseconds, IBM said.

It said it had also built a fully operational prototype 50 qubit processor, which is not ready for release yet but will be integrated into the next generation of IBM Q systems.

“We are, and always have been, focused on building technology with the potential to create value for our clients and the world,” said Dario Gil, vice president of AI and IBM Q at IBM Research.

“The ability to reliably operate several working quantum systems and putting them online was not possible just a few years ago. Now, we can scale IBM processors up to 50 qubits due to tremendous feats of science and engineering.

"These latest advances show that we are quickly making quantum systems and tools available that could offer an advantage for tackling problems outside the realm of classical machines."

Over the next 12 months, IBM's engineers and data scientists will continue developing its devices, including upping quality of qubits, circuit connectivity, and reducing error rates of operations to run more advanced quantum algorithms.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk

Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing
Tags:
cloud hardware ibm q processors quantum algorithms quantum computer quantum machine quantum processor quantum systems

Most Read Articles

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2
AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks

AWS bolsters S3 security following massive info leaks
NAB to hire 600 IT workers

NAB to hire 600 IT workers
Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up

Deakin Uni splits out a tech start-up
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?