HyperOne completes detailed design of Syd-Melb fibre segments

HyperOne, the Bevan Slattery-founded fibre transmission network startup, has completed detailed design of its first 2200km segments between Sydney and Melbourne.

The company said in a statement [pdf] that, alongside partners GenusPlus and UG5, it had “issued over 2200 property access notices and engaged with over 200 community groups and local representatives.”

This activity is aimed at completing “environmental, heritage, permitting, planning and approvals” requirements.

Founder and CEO Bevan Slattery said he was “strongly encouraged by the support from landowners, businesses and townships welcoming this investment into their communities.”

He added that the early stage works had also led to a number of potential route options, which were now being considered.

“The detailed design phase has identified a number of additional route options through sections that could potentially bring significant efficiencies to the network deployment through reduced community and environment impact, timeframes for final approvals and costs,” Slattery said.

“These options could also provide greater network diversity and security to existing routes.

“As such we are ensuring we more deeply assess these route options as part of the completion of the detailed design and advancement of construction.

“Importantly, this does not impact the works completed to date and continuation of construction in the metro areas already underway.”

One of its partners, ASX-listed GenusPlus, said in a statement yesterday that while the new route options under investigation are more efficient, “these investigations mean that the parties are not presently in a position to enter into the first work package, as had been contemplated.”

“HyperOne anticipates that the parties can execute the first work package once it completes these further detailed design activities.”

HyperOne is building a 20,000km-plus, $1.5 billion fibre transmission network across the country.