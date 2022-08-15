Huawei sees first-half profit drop 52 percent

By on
Huawei sees first-half profit drop 52 percent

ICT infrastructure business still growing.

Huawei Technologies saw its first-half net profit more than halve as a difficult economy curtailed demand from customers, compounding woes brought by US technology restrictions.

Revenue dropped 5.9 percent year-on-year during the period to 301.6 billion yuan ($62.88 billion), with a sharper decline during January-March.

"While our device business was heavily impacted, our ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth," said Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman, referring to its business to business enterprise unit.

The Chinese technology firm's profit margin narrowed to five percent, with a net profit of 15.08 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations, down from 31.39 billion yuan in the first half of 2021.

A weak economy, Covid-19 disruptions and supply chain challenges hurt the company's device business that sells smartphones and laptops, a company spokesperson said.

Revenue from that business slumped by more than a quarter to 101.3 billion yuan. Its carrier and enterprise businesses both saw growth.

Huawei also boosted investment into new technology and businesses, which impacted profit.

Second-quarter sales in the wider Chinese smartphone industry fell 14.2 percent year-on-year, while volumes hit a decade low, Counterpoint Research said last month.

The United States placed Huawei on an export blacklist in 2019 that barred it from accessing critical technology of US origin, hurting its ability to design chips and source components from outside vendors.

The ban devastated the company's once dominant handset business.

Huawei is building new business lines, including smart car components and energy efficiency systems, with its cloud services business, taking 18 percent of China's growing market, according to consultancy Canalys.

Huawei has also rolled out its own proprietary Harmony operating system, which is now being used on 300 million Huawei devices.

"We will harness trends in digitalisation and decarbonisation to keep creating value for our customers and partners, and secure quality development," said Hu.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwarehuawei

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul

NSW Police dumps Bezos-backed Mark43 from core systems overhaul
Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs

Australian court finds insurer not liable for ransomware clean-up costs
NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026

NBN Co proposes to axe CVC across all plans by mid-2026
Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Wesfarmers to stand up offensive cyber security capabilities

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
COVER STORY: How KPMG, Mirvac and ASX use blockchain to build trust in the property sector
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Australia will lose 11 percent of jobs to automation by 2040: Forrester
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Metaverses on the agenda for Dominello, Husic ministerial meeting
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Criteo to fork out $94.7m for consent breaches
Domino&#8217;s invests in observability for zero contact delivery
Domino’s invests in observability for zero contact delivery

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?