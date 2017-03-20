Huawei replaces Australian CEO

Huawei Australia will replace its CEO James (Xichu) Zhao with immediate effect as part of a global policy to rotate its in-country executives.

The vendor said Zhao nwould be replaced by Aragon (Xiaojie) Meng, a 12-year Huawei employee who has previously held high-level roles in Europe and Pakistan.

Meng indicated the vendor’s strategic direction would remain the same despite the leadership change.

“We will persist on our 4.5G and 5G journey and keep delivering innovative NB-IoT solutions for the energy, utilities, transportation and agriculture industries,” Meng said in a statement.

“We will help the local telecommunication market to become more efficient, cost effective and create innovative solutions for telecom operators.”

Meng also indicated a focus on building consumer brand awareness as the company continues to push for greater market share of its flagship handsets.

Zhao had been Australian CEO for three years.