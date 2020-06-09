Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

By on
Huawei launches UK advertising blitz ahead of security review

Seeks to limit further restrictions on its activities.

Huawei Technologies has launched a British advertising blitz to highlight its role in building the country's broadband and mobile networks ahead of a UK security review that could see further restrictions on its activities.

Vice President Victor Zhang said Huawei had been in Britain for 20 years, during which time it had helped build the 3G and 4G mobile networks, and was committed to continuing to develop the connectivity the country needs.

"As a private company, 100% owned by employees, our priority has been to help mobile and broadband companies build a better connected UK," he said on Monday.

"Britain needs the best possible technologies, more choice, innovation and more suppliers, all of which means more secure and more resilient networks."

The ads will run in national newspapers, business publications and online for three to four weeks.

Britain designated Huawei a "high-risk vendor" in January, capping its 5G involvement at 35 percent and excluding it from the data-heavy core of the network.

But pressure on the Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the United States and lawmakers in his own party has continued unabated. They say Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. 

Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The United States has tightened sanctions on Huawei, limiting its ability to produce the microchips needed for its equipment.

British security officials are examining the impact of the new sanctions, and newspaper reports say they could recommend Huawei's involvement is reduced to zero over time.

Zhang said he strongly opposed the US move, adding that the decision would damage the semiconductor industry's global supply chain.

"We are working closely with our partners and supplier to take a full and comprehensive examination of these new laws, and will discuss with customers and the government the next steps," he told reporters.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
advertising huawei networking review security uk

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans

Aussie Broadband signs 2300 users to cheaper gigabit NBN plans
Telstra loses its Asia Pacific CISO

Telstra loses its Asia Pacific CISO
CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions

CBA uncovers abusive messages in digital transaction descriptions
Email from HaveIBeenPwned wipes helpdesk tickets

Email from HaveIBeenPwned wipes helpdesk tickets
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Why is DevSecOps important to your business?
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Architecting Hybrid IT & Edge for Digital Advantage
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Organizations Increasing Their Adoption of NFV
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?