Hackers claim to have infiltrated Mandiant

Cybersecurity company Mandiant appears to have had its IT systems compromised by hackers, with sensitive information belonging to one of its security analysts posted on the internet.

Anonymous hackers claimed they have had access to Mandiant's internal networks since 2016, publishing 32 megabytes of data belonging to one of the company's analysts, Adi Peretz, as proof.

The hack has been dubbed Operation LeakTheAnalyst.

Peretz's Microsoft account login details are in the data archive sighted by iTnews, along with his contacts, screenshots of the Windows Find My Device geolocator, client correspondence and presentations.

Among the clients in the data archive is the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

The hackers also defaced Peretz's LinkedIn page, and claim to have remotely wiped his mobile devices.

At this stage, it is not known who conducted the attack, which appears to be motivated by a desire to get even with security analysts who investigate cyber crime.

Further leaks from Mandiant might appear, the hackers threatened.

"This leak was just a glimpse of how deep we breached into Mandiant, we might publish more critical data in the future," they wrote.

Mandiant has been contacted for comment.