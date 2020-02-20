Govt-wide SAP, Oracle support deal signed with Rimini Street

The federal government has introduced a new whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement with Rimini Street to improve agency access to third-party support for SAP and Oracle software.

The four-year deal is aimed at cutting support costs for what the Digital Transformation Agency describes as “major software products” by combining demand across government.

Agencies will be able to use the agreement to source third-party support for SAP and Oracle software products, which are widespread across government, as well as for Salesforce.

The deal is also expected to gives the government additional support options for its forthcoming whole-of-government enterprise resource planning system, dubbed GovERP.

The Department of Finance is currently working with shared services hubs across government to design and develop a GovERP prototype underpinned by SAP’s S/4 HANA platform.

“Government agencies of all sizes have easier access to an affordable alternative for their enterprise software maintenance and more options to consider in support of the GovERP initiative,” Rimini Street A/NZ regional manager Emmanuelle Hose said.

“This agreement provides an opportunity for government organisation to take back control of their IT roadmaps and drive innovation while lowering costs.”

The deal comes nine months after the DTA brokered its last whole-of-government deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the cost of $65 million over five years.

The DTA has now entered into a total of six whole-of-government deals (Rimini Street, AWS, SAP, Microsoft, Concur and IBM), with further deals expected to be signed in the future.

“The DTA continues to expand whole-of-government volume sourcing agreements to ensure that agencies have ready access to the best pricing, terms and conditions that leverage the buying power government,” DTA chief Randall Brugeaud said.

iTnews understands the DTA is also continuing to work with Oracle to line up a government-wide arrangement.

Rimini Street currently works with a number of state government departments, inkling the NSW Department of Communities and Justice and Victoria’s Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources.