Govt inks Oracle deal to cut IT procurement costs

The federal government has entered a whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement with Oracle in a bid to cut the cost of procurement.

The three-year deal was revealed on Friday afternoon following more than three years of negotiations with the major IT vendor.

It is the sixth co-ordinated procurement arrangement to have been established by the Digital Transformation Agency, the most recent of which was signed with Rimini Street.

The agreement gives federal government agencies, as well as state and territory government, a consistent way to access Oracle products and services at a competitive price by leveraging scale.

It is effective immediately for all new Oracle contracts, while transition arrangements have been established for all existing contracts.

All of Oracle’s offerings across software licencing, hardware, professional services and cloud services are covered under the deal.

According to Oracle, this includes “integrated applications for sales, service, marketing, HR, finance, supply chain and manufacturing, plus highly-automated and secure cloud infrastructure”.

“Oracle’s local second-generation cloud regions in Sydney and Melbourne will also provide agencies with security, locally hosted data, and full onshore disaster recovery capabilities,” the company said.

Oracle’s A/NZ vice president and regional managing director Cherie Ryan said the new arrangement will make it easier for agencies to move to the next stage of their digitally-enabled transformations.

“It comes at a time when Oracle continues to invest in the Australian market, including the recent openings of our Melbourne and Sydney second-generation cloud regions which offer public sector customers a secure, local and future ready migration path to the cloud,” she added.

More to come