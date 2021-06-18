Flybuys finds new CTO at Seek

Flybuys has appointed Tim Smart as its new chief technology officer after losing its former chief to Kmart. 

Smart joins the loyalty program company from Seek, where he has been chief technical services officer for the last two years.

He replaces Brad Blyth, who left Flybuys to start a "new exciting chapter" as Kmart Australia's new chief information officer in January. 

Flybuys said Smart comes to the CTO role as an “accomplished technology leader” with “extensive experience in delivering technical transformations”.

“Tim is an influential leader focused on building high performance technology teams, and has successfully led large scale programs with geographically dispersed teams,” it said.

The company highlighted Smart’s experience in agile practices including scrum, continuous delivery and testing in DevOps and security.

Flybuys CEO John Merakovsky said he is excited to welcome Smart to the company's leadership team.

“He’s joining Flybuys at an exciting time as we embark on delivering some major initiatives in the technology space,” he said

Smart said he is “thrilled” to join Flybuys and is looking forward to working with the team to further accelerate the company's agility and modernise its technology.

Before becoming Seek's chief technical services officer in June 2019, Smart spent almost five years as technical director.

He has also previously worked at the Bureau of Meteorology as its head of IT development for climate, water and environment, and as CTO for the Financial Times Online.

