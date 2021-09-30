Flybuys builds data sharing platform

Head of Architecture and Engineering at Flybuys, Arul Arogyanathan
Aims to get consumer data to retailers faster.

Flybuys has revamped the data platform it uses to share consumer insights it collects with its retail partners.

The new platform is expected to enable Flybuys’ network of retail partners to improve customer experiences and make better data-driven decisions.

Flybuys head of architecture and engineering Arul Arogyanathan said in a statement that the new data platform, which is built on technology from Snowflake, gave retailers a chance to use data to "deliver better retail experiences.”

“Flybuys has been working closely with Snowflake to build a data sharing platform which combines data collected from multiple sources such as in-store and online transaction data from program partners,” Arogyanathan said.

The platform acts as a kind of "data marketplace" that links retailers to data that Flybuys collects.

Flybuys previously used a large, on-premises database" for the purpose, but sought to upgrade to a cloud-based environment after its demerger from Coles.

The loyalty scheme operator used the demerger to stand up a number of its systems in the cloud.

Arogyanathan said the Snowflake-based 'data marketplace' offered faster access to retail data, whereas the previous system had "a lag of up to 48 hours".

“We can be confident we are basing our analysis and insights on data that is as current as possible," he said.

There are plans to extend the data sharing platform in the future to “obtain further insights from data and continue to improve retail experiences.”

