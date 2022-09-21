Flutter bet pays off for Tabcorp

Tabcorp is showing off the first fruits of its decision to adopt the Google-made Flutter to underpin its software development, in the form of a new TAB app.

In March, iTnews revealed that Tabcorp would use the open source Flutter UI toolkit as the basis for its mobile, web and retail offerings.

At the time, the wagering firm said Flutter would replace the “couple of dozen” code bases it had build over the years on iOS, Java and Kotlin.

The company unveiled the new TAB app as its first built with Flutter.

It represents the first major upgrade to the TAB app in two years, and includes faster betting, Sky Racing and Sports Vision added to betting slips, a new Venue Mode, and a personalised home page.

Underneath, the company said, the Flutter platform speeds its product development by 160 percent.

Tabcorp CEO Adam Rytenskild said the app had been released in readiness for the major Spring Carnival Races, as well as for the football grand finals.

“The Flutter technology will allow us to update our app fortnightly if we want," he said.

Tabcorp chief customer officer Jenni Barnett said product teams are already working on the next phase of TAB’s digital upgrade, and predicted there will be two new products before Christmas, ahead of multiple upgrades of the app in 2023.

Global Flutter users include BMW, Toyota, Ebay and Alibaba.

Tabcorp first adopted Flutter as the result of a process overseen by then divisional CIO, Ayten Ozenc, who has since joined ABN Group.