Flutter bet pays off for Tabcorp

By on
Flutter bet pays off for Tabcorp

New app lands, with multiple upgrades in the works.

Tabcorp is showing off the first fruits of its decision to adopt the Google-made Flutter to underpin its software development, in the form of a new TAB app.

In March, iTnews revealed that Tabcorp would use the open source Flutter UI toolkit as the basis for its mobile, web and retail offerings.

At the time, the wagering firm said Flutter would replace the “couple of dozen” code bases it had build over the years on iOS, Java and Kotlin.

The company unveiled the new TAB app as its first built with Flutter.

It represents the first major upgrade to the TAB app in two years, and includes faster betting, Sky Racing and Sports Vision added to betting slips, a new Venue Mode, and a personalised home page.

Underneath, the company said, the Flutter platform speeds its product development by 160 percent.

Tabcorp CEO Adam Rytenskild said the app had been released in readiness for the major Spring Carnival Races, as well as for the football grand finals.

“The Flutter technology will allow us to update our app fortnightly if we want," he said.

Tabcorp chief customer officer Jenni Barnett said product teams are already working on the next phase of TAB’s digital upgrade, and predicted there will be two new products before Christmas, ahead of multiple upgrades of the app in 2023.

Global Flutter users include BMW, Toyota, Ebay and Alibaba.

Tabcorp first adopted Flutter as the result of a process overseen by then divisional CIO, Ayten Ozenc, who has since joined ABN Group.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
fluttergooglesoftwaresoftware developmenttabtabcorp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra is already building for the consumer data right

Telstra is already building for the consumer data right
NSW Police to defend Mark43 lawsuit

NSW Police to defend Mark43 lawsuit
Lockheed Martin Australia lands billion-dollar sat positioning deal

Lockheed Martin Australia lands billion-dollar sat positioning deal
ANZ Banking Group plans for metaverse

ANZ Banking Group plans for metaverse

Digital Nation

Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?