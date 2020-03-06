DTA's answer to digital ID wins best federal govt IT project

The Digital Transformation Agency’s work wrangling Australia’s digital identity problem has earned it the top prize in the federal government category of the iTnews Benchmark Awards for 2020.

The agency took out the trophy for its massive Govpass digital identity project, which consists of an extensive policy framework, dubbed the trusted digital identity framework, and two major IT platforms.

The opt-in scheme has been on the runway since a 2014 report recently declared the country’s identity environment fragmented and uncoordinated and recommended a national federated digital identity be developed.

But it wasn’t until last year that the the core infrastructure was deployed to production in preparation for the public beta launch of the Australian Taxation Office’s myGovID identity credential.

The project scored points for its sophisticated decentralised model that uses a ‘double-blind’ to ensure that a person’s identity credential is not shared with third-party services by identity providers.

While still in its infancy, the scheme promises to transform how individuals access government services, and in the future could be used to access private sector and state and territory government services.

You can read more about the DTA’s work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.