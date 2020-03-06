DTA's answer to digital ID wins best federal govt IT project

By on
DTA's answer to digital ID wins best federal govt IT project

Complex Govpass build gets up.

The Digital Transformation Agency’s work wrangling Australia’s digital identity problem has earned it the top prize in the federal government category of the iTnews Benchmark Awards for 2020.

The agency took out the trophy for its massive Govpass digital identity project, which consists of an extensive policy framework, dubbed the trusted digital identity framework, and two major IT platforms.

The opt-in scheme has been on the runway since a 2014 report recently declared the country’s identity environment fragmented and uncoordinated and recommended a national federated digital identity be developed.

But it wasn’t until last year that the the core infrastructure was deployed to production in preparation for the public beta launch of the Australian Taxation Office’s myGovID identity credential.

The project scored points for its sophisticated decentralised model that uses a ‘double-blind’ to ensure that a person’s identity credential is not shared with third-party services by identity providers.

While still in its infancy, the scheme promises to transform how individuals access government services, and in the future could be used to access private sector and state and territory government services.  

You can read more about the DTA’s work alongside the other winning projects and finalists here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards 2020 gala dinner held at KPMG’s Sydney Office in Barangaroo.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ato benchmark awards benchmark awards 2020 benchmarks digital identity dta federalgovernment governmentit govpass mygovid projects security strategy

Most Read Articles

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing

Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing
NAB's McEwan raids Westpac ranks for digital talent

NAB's McEwan raids Westpac ranks for digital talent
ASD scraps cloud security certification program

ASD scraps cloud security certification program
Govt urged to scrap billion-dollar visa platform outsourcing

Govt urged to scrap billion-dollar visa platform outsourcing
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?