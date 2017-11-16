DTA intervenes to save $20m apprentice IT system

By on
DTA intervenes to save $20m apprentice IT system

Code red project running late.

The Digital Transformation Agency has invited itself into the struggling $20 million rollout of a national apprenticeship system to bring the project back under control. 

Ongoing difficulties with the Australian apprenticeship management system (AAMS) have left apprentices and training providers waiting more than a year for the online self service platform that was first touted in 2012.

The system - which will register training contracts and administer payments to apprentices - was expected to deliver more than $93 million in savings to the 2015 and 2016 budgets by replacing paper-based processes with online forms.

But more than two years after selecting vendor NEC to develop the new platform and more than a year on from the expected July 2016 completion date, the system is still yet to be rolled out.

In documents tabled overnight, the DTA revealed the project's status had worsened from 'amber' to 'red' over the last two reporting periods.

"The program has experienced multiple delays due to IT readiness and has multiple stakeholder federal and state governments (ATO, DHS, state and territory training authorities in all jurisdictions, training.gov.au, the Australian business register, Australia Post)," the DTA revealed.

It said it was addressing an "unrealistic delivery schedule" for the late-running project, as well as IT and vendor issues, alongside a remediation plan.

Earlier this year a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said NEC had realised after starting development that the work would take "significantly longer than originally envisaged”.

NEC had described the solution as "incredibly complex" even before it had started development.

The system needs to interface with core federal, state and territory government systems such as those from Centrelink, the Australian Taxation Office and training.gov.au.

While work continues on the AAMS, apprentices are left struggling with the 16-year old training and youth internet management system (TYMIS), The shortcoming of the aged system regularly force users onto paper-based processes.

It is unclear if the system will meet its scheduled go-live of this month. The Education department has been contacted for comment.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aams dta governmentit software

Most Read Articles

NAB to hire 600 IT workers

NAB to hire 600 IT workers
'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2

'Burn in' strikes Apple's iPhone X, Google's Pixel 2
How the DTA plans to manage your digital identity

How the DTA plans to manage your digital identity
How Telstra and others "overcharged" NBN customers

How Telstra and others "overcharged" NBN customers
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?