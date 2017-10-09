Domino's delivers new IT systems to improve stores

Domino’s Pizza is giving its franchisees new IT systems and tools to track and monitor their operations as it tries to recover from a damaging scandal surrounding the financial viability of its stores.

Group CEO Don Meij told investors today that franchisees would be given new systems and tools – Operations 360 and Tanda rostering software – to help store owners better manage their costs.

Operations 360 was described in a statement as a “new set of business intelligence and benchmarks to enhance Domino’s store operations, transparency and profitability for franchisees”.

It would offer franchisees both “detailed information about their business operations, and clearer benchmarks to measure their performance against their peers”.

Operations 360 tracks a series of measures including customer feedback scores, food safety, sales growth and ways to maximise “local delivery areas”.

Meij said the operational focus promised by Operations 360 would “become a way of life” at the company.

In addition to Operations 360, Meij said the company has rolled out Australian-developed Tanda staff rostering software to all its stores in Australia and New Zealand.

An upgrade of the rostering system is already planned to match staff levels to “live tracking of sales to optimise the workforce on-the-go”.

“In 2018, the solution will automatically build rosters based on sales forecasts - a step change for our managers and franchisees,” Domino’s A/NZ CEO Nick Knight said.

A Fairfax Media investigation earlier this year uncovered alleged underpayment of Domino’s staff and raised serious questions over the financial viability of the pizza chain’s operating model.

The company recently suffered a drop in its share price after being forced to revise its earnings guidance.