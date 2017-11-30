Delays hit Victoria's new training system

By on
Delays hit Victoria's new training system

Go-live date pushed back til next year.

Victorian training providers will be forced to continue using the state’s existing training system until next year, after NEC was unable to meet the Department of Education's planned go-live date for the new system.

The Victorian training information system (VTIS) is the state's new cloud-based system for registered training organisations to interact with the department.

It replaces the department's existing custom-built skills Victoria training system (SVTS) that training organisations use to submit monthly training activity data, such as student participation, and claim funding from the government.

NEC was awarded a $14 million contract in August last year to upgrade the systems used by DET's higher education and skills group. Design and development work began shortly after.

But NEC advised the department earlier this year that it would be unable to meet the planned September go-live date, and would instead aim for a 2018 implementation.

A spokesperson for the department told iTnews the delay was the result of recent changes to the national reporting standard which the system would be required to accommodate.

“There is absolutely no impact to training providers or students due to the delay, as the department continues to operate the current system," the spokesperson said.

The department is now working with NEC on a revised delivery plan and hopes to have the system in place during 2018.

NEC is also facing delays with the Australian apprenticeship management system (AAMS), which is running almost 18 months late and is under close watch by the Digital Transformation Agency.

The system was schedule to go live this month, but a federal Education department told iTnews last week there was “no new go-live date”, and the existing system would continue to be used until the AAMS is delivered, despite issues with the current platforn.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud governmentit nec skills victoria information system software strategy victoria victorian training information system

Most Read Articles

NBN Co to de-congest services with promo offer

NBN Co to de-congest services with promo offer
Microsoft's VMware Azure stack 'neither certified nor supported'

Microsoft's VMware Azure stack 'neither certified nor supported'
NSW Police pushes back go-live on new firearms system

NSW Police pushes back go-live on new firearms system
NBN Co freezes new HFC orders

NBN Co freezes new HFC orders
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?