Defence partners with Gold Coast rocket lab to develop space tech

By on
Defence partners with Gold Coast rocket lab to develop space tech
Gilmour Space Technologies CEO Adam Gilmour. Source: Supplied

Bolstering domestic aerospace capability.

Defence has tapped Gilmour Space Technologies to co-develop the nation’s critical space infrastructure and defensive capabilities.

The Gold Coast-based hybrid rocket launch provider will work with the Defence Science and Technology group to research propulsion, materials and avionics technologies to help develop a three-stage hybrid rocket capable of launching small payloads and satellites into orbit.

Hybrid rockets rely on rocket motor that use propellants in multiple phases - usually one solid and either a gas or liquid.

Founded in 2013, Gilmour Space reportedly became the first manufacturer to run a successful suborbital test flight using 3D-printed rocket fuel.

The company has also signed an agreement to work on space tech and development with NASA.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said the agreement would open the door for Australian space companies to provide space capabilities to Australia’s defence force and commercial customers.

“Recent advancements in the capabilities of micro and nano-satellites, small satellite constellations and additive manufacturing present a unique opportunity for Defence and Australian industry,” Price said.

Linda Reynolds, Minister for Defence, added that technological advances have allowed rocket systems and launch service providers to offer access to space at a greatly reduced cost and infrastructure footprint.

Gilmour Space’s existing rockets have been launched from a semi-autonomous mobile platform in outback Queensland that can be rapidly set up and removed.

Aside from the commercial outcomes derived from domestically developed aerospace technologies, Gilmour Space said the work with Defence will address a number of civil priorities identified by the Australian Space Agency including positioning, navigation, timing, communications and space access.

Under the agreement, the rocket lab expects to be launching payloads into low earth orbit from 2022.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australian space agency defence defence science and technology group gilmour space technologies hardware satellites space

Most Read Articles

Toll Group's corporate data stolen by attackers

Toll Group's corporate data stolen by attackers
Suncorp's Oracle core finally junked, leaves $90m crater

Suncorp's Oracle core finally junked, leaves $90m crater
Toll Group suffers second ransomware attack this year

Toll Group suffers second ransomware attack this year
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?