Deadline extended for 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards entries

Australian organisations now have until December 4 to enter the 2021 iTnews Benchmark Awards, following requests to extend the deadline.

For more than eight years, the iTnews Benchmark Awards have recognised standout IT projects from the likes of Westpac, Australia Post, Transport for NSW and Reserve Bank of Australia.

These awards give organisations and their IT leaders and teams an opportunity to gain recognition for innovation, ambition, risk-taking and return on investment.

Winners include Transport for NSW’s Opal Connect digital ticketing and payments platform, which was crowned Australia’s IT project of the year in 2020. The agency won praise for the potential to change the way NSW commuters pay for public transport.

There are eight categories to enter: federal, state and local government, health, finance, industrial and primary production, education, and mass-market (for companies focused on retail, media and entertainment, telecommunications services, tourism, transport, automotive etc.). The overall winning project will earn the Australian IT Project of the Year Award.

This year, we have received impressive project nominations in each of these categories. Competition is especially strong in the education and industrial and primary production categories so far.

To enter, fill in the online entry form, which should take 10-15 minutes to complete (you can also refer to this PDF or Word doc, but use them for reference only and do not send them to us. You must fill in the online entry form.) You can find more background information here.

You can contact us with questions about these awards here.

Entries close on December 4, so we encourage to begin preparing your entry now!

And if you are not sure, we highly recommend watching this video to get a better sense of why the iTnews Benchmark Awards are well-regarded.