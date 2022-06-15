Coles appoints new head of FinTec

By on
Coles appoints new head of FinTec

As it delivers a payments transformation.

Coles Group has appointed Sonja Steiner as its new head of financial technology - FinTec - as the supermarket giant moves through a transformation project to update its legacy systems.

Steiner wrote on LinkedIn that she was “happy to share” her new role and “excited to work with some new, amazing people in payments and financial services.”

The role leads the development and delivery of multiple strategic technology solutions for payments and financial services at Coles.

FinTec at Coles oversees its payment platforms, including its payment switch.

It is "currently delivering a transformation project, uplifting legacy systems bringing exciting payment and settlement processing solutions, platforms, and services to the business," according to recent job advertisements.

The advertisements also noted that Coles is "one of the largest EFT transactional processing entities in Australia."

“The head of FinTec role is responsible for leading the technology delivery for payments and financial services businesses for Coles Group,” a spokesperson told iTnews

Coles program manager Samantha VanDenBerg had been acting head of FinTec since the start of January.

The retailer's previous head of FinTec, Rob Magnanini, left about the same time, after one year and eight months in the role, but over 25 years in total at Coles.

Steiner previously worked at Colonial First State as head of wrap operations for three years.

Salvo Giardina has since been appointed director for wrap operations and transformation at Colonial First State.

Prior to Colonial First State Steiner spent six years with ANZ Banking Group, five of which were as head of payments and cash operations for Australia, and over eight years at NAB in various payment roles.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
colesecommfinancefintecfintechretailretailitstrategytransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

HTTP/3 becomes a standard, at last

HTTP/3 becomes a standard, at last
Supply chain woes delay SoftIron Sydney factory launch

Supply chain woes delay SoftIron Sydney factory launch
CSIRO's Data61 Transport Team members join EY

CSIRO's Data61 Transport Team members join EY
Digital birth certificate holds key to ID verification problem: Dominello

Digital birth certificate holds key to ID verification problem: Dominello

Digital Nation

The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?