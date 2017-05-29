China to implement controversial cyber security law

By on
China to implement controversial cyber security law

Foreign groups say new rules are damaging to business.

China will adopt a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country from this week.

The Chinese government said the legislation was in response to increased threats from cyber terrorism and hacking.

The law, passed in November by the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament, bans online service providers from collecting and selling users' personal information, and gives users the right to have their information deleted in cases of abuse.

"Those who violate the provisions and infringe on personal information will face hefty fines," the official Xinhua news agency said without elaborating.

Overseas business groups have been pushing Chinese regulators to delay implementation of the law, saying the rules would severely hurt activities.

Until now, China's data industry has had no overarching data protection framework, being governed instead by loosely defined laws.

However, overseas critics say the new law threatens to shut foreign technology companies out of sectors the country deems "critical", and includes contentious requirements for security reviews and data stored on servers in China.

Tags:
china cyber security

Most Read Articles

Number of homes in NBN limbo balloons

Number of homes in NBN limbo balloons
Human Services casts doubt on Watson

Human Services casts doubt on Watson
MyGov gets a makeover

MyGov gets a makeover
ANZ Bank looks to DIY tech under Maile Carnegie

ANZ Bank looks to DIY tech under Maile Carnegie
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?