CBA, Telstra and COSBOA launch cyber warden program

Initiative aimed at helping small businesses protect themselves from cyber attacks.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Telstra, and the Council of Small Business Organisation of Australia (COSBOA) has launched an initiative offering cyber certifications to small businesses.

The COSBOA Cyber Wardens program is offering free cyber safety workplace certification or microcredentials for small businesses.

COSBOA said cyber threats and scams cost the economy an estimated $29 billion a year.

The pilot is aiming to train up to 500 cyber wardens with digital safety skills over the next 12 months, through an accredited e-learning platform.

New cyber wardens will be coached in online protection based on the Australian Cyber Security Centre’s ‘Essential Eight’ guidelines, which cover mitigation strategies to prevent cyber-attacks.

Once trained, cyber wardens will be able to better recognise cyber threats, set digital standards and educate staff about common attacks, the organisations said.

COSBOA CEO Alexi Boyd said cyber wardens will boost confidence amongst the small business sector.

“By targeting employees, as well as owners, the cyber wardens program will equip Australia’s small business workforce with the mindset, skillset and toolset to more easily and safely engage with an increasingly digital world,” Boyd said.

“With the support of Telstra and CBA, and I hope many more corporate partners, we can provide free, simple and accessible resources to the small business community.

“We want to foster a culture of self-determination and understanding in cyber safety — no IT degree, excel expertise and cloud wizardry required.”

CBA’s group executive for business banking, Mike Vacy-Lyle said it’s “crucial” that small businesses are “equipped with the skills it needs to stay safe online.”

Telstra’s small and medium business executive Anne Da Cunha said managing online small business risks “shouldn’t be like the dark arts” and the program “will help show that there are easy proactive steps … will help protect bottom lines, reputations and customers’ privacy.”

According to COSBOA’s research, six out of 10 small businesses feel unprepared and consider their cyber security as poor, could improve or “only okay”.

