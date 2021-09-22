CBA-owned Doshii to build market share

Point-of-sale fintech Doshii is preparing to launch “exciting updates” after bringing on 35 new team members since May.

Doshii was snapped up by CBA’s technology hub X15ventures earlier this year after detailing its ambitions to become a fixture in the digital hospitality space.

CEO Justin O’Donnell told iTnews the fintech has finalised round one of its scale-up plan, which is "predominately focused on ensuring we have enough bandwidth to meet customer demand.”

“The 35 new team members are now onboarded and we’re starting to realise the benefits of this investment,” O’Donnell said.

“I am now switching to the second phase of scale, which is focused on scaling the business and differentiating ourselves in the market.

“We are fully focused on scaling our ecosystem across app and POS integrations, and servicing hospitality merchants.”

This involves creating further connections between “the apps that merchants want with their POS and enabling efficient operations”, and “speeding up delivery and service times.”

Back in May Doshii highlighted its plans to build its team through a further 17 hires including filling various positions across product, design, marketing, cyber and engineering.

O’Donnell recently posted on LinkedIn to celebrate the team’s growth from five to over 40 staff this year alone.

Katie Boland joined the team as the head of development and “has already expanded Doshii's engineering team from two to 14 engineers.”

Boland will be responsible for building and managing all frontend and backend development teams and leading software development requirements, goals and timelines.

Doshii is now on the lookout for a head of data science in a newly created position.

Reporting to the chief technology officer, O’Donnell said the head of data science "will initially be leading our data strategy, while kicking off our venue intelligence product.”

During the influx of new staff, Doshii also welcomed a new head of design, head of customer success and head of marketing to its team.

Former 86 400 growth and digital lead Bryce Guderjahn also joined as chief product and marketing officer.