CBA blames coding error for alleged money laundering

It said following a software update in late 2012, a coding error occurred which meant the IDMs did not create reports for transactions over $10,000, which laws require to be sent to AUSTRAC.

"This error became apparent in 2015 and within a month of discovering it, we notified AUSTRAC, delivered the missing [reports] and fixed the coding issue," CBA said in a statement.

"The vast majority of the reporting failures alleged in the statement of claim (approximately 53,000) relate specifically to this coding error. We recognise that there are other serious allegations in the claim unrelated to the [reports].

"In an organisation as large as Commonwealth Bank, mistakes can be made. We know that because we are a big organisation, these mistakes can have significant impact."

The bank said the IDMs had been providing the correct threshold transaction reports to AUSTRAC since September 2015.

"We need to be ever more vigilant in the area of financial crime and anti-money laundering. The rapid evolution of technology in banking, the increased sophistication of criminal activity, and higher regulatory expectations together create an imperative to continuously raise our standards," CBA said.

"We have increased our investment in people, technology and processes through a program designed not only to address existing weaknesses, but also to meet the growing complexity in this area. This work continues today."

Late lodgement of threshold transaction reports to AUSTRAC carries a penalty of up to $18 million.