NSW Health server targeted in cyber incident

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Cybercrime detectives take over investigation.

Key points

  • NSW Police's Cybercrime Squad is investigating an alleged data breach at NSW Health, alerted at about 1pm on Friday October 30.
  • Cyber Security NSW says the breach impacted an isolated server and has been declared a major incident.
  • No patient data has been impacted or is currently at risk from the limited cyber breach, according to Cyber Security NSW.
NSW Health server targeted in cyber incident

An “isolated server” operated by NSW Health has been targeted by an unknown attacker, prompting a criminal investigation and “major incident” to be declared.

NSW Police said they were “alerted to an alleged data breach at NSW Health” at about 1 pm on Friday October 30.

“Cybercrime Squad detectives are investigating an alleged data breach at NSW Health,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Detectives have commenced an investigation under Strike Force Civic and are working closely with NSW Health and Cyber Security NSW.”

A Cyber Security NSW spokesperson said that the breach had impacted “an isolated server”.

“No patient data has been impacted at this time nor is any patient data currently at risk from this limited cyber breach,” the cyber agency spokesperson said.

“As this is a criminal investigation, no further comment is available.”

Cyber Security NSW said the alleged breach was declared to be a “major incident”.

A NSW Health spokesperson was contacted for comment but had not responded by the time of publication.

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Tags:
cyber incidentdata breachgovernmentnsw healthsecurity

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