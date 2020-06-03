Australia's revamped blockchain committee named

A 13-member steering committee of technology experts has been named to help build support for blockchain technology in Australia over the next five years.

The National Blockchain Roadmap Steering Committee is an evolution of the advisory committee that helped put together the government’s blockchain roadmap last year.

The strategy aims to help Australia reap the benefits of blockchain technology, with the creation of the steering committee deemed the first ‘signpost’ between 2020-2025.

While the committee is largely made up of those involved in the creation of the strategy, a number of newcomers from the public and private sectors have been added to the line-up.

New members include the Digital Transformation Agency’s chief digital officer Peter Alexander and the Australian Securities Exchange’s (ASX's) deputy chief Peter Hiom.

Hiom is responsible for the ASX’s blockchain-based Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) replacement, while Alexander led the DTA’s study into blockchain in government.

King & Wood Mallesons’ senior associate Hannah Glass, who specialises in blockchain technology, fintechs and payments, has also been added to the committee membership.

Other members of the committee include:

Adriana Belotti, the head of marketing and community of technology consultancy Prismatik and co-organiser of two of the oldest crypto meetups in Australia

Leanne Kemp, founder and CEO of blockchain startup Everledger and Queensland chief entrepreneur

Mark Staples, a senior principal researcher in Data61's software and computational systems program responsible for coordinating most of its blockchain research.

Katie Ford, head of government business and stakeholder relations at Data61 and former government advisor

Jason Potts, professor of economics at RMIT University and director of the university’s blockchain innovation hub

Chris Berg, senior research fellow at RMIT and co-director of the university’s blockchain innovation hub

Nicholas Giurietto, CEO and Managing Director of Blockchain Australia

Steve Vallas, founder of the Blockchain APAC, founder of Honey Digital and Swinburne University innovation precinct accelerator program mentor.

The committee is led by Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER) digital economy and technology division digital manager Louise Talbot and DISER national blockchain roadmap lead Chloe White.

The committee will oversee the “next steps following on from the roadmap” by providing advice on government programs and other support, research and venture capital programs that are available to the sector.

It will also provide advice to the government on the next two blockchain use cases to be explored.

The first three use cases have focused on agricultural supply chains, university credentials and customer checks in the finance sector.

DISER has not ruled out adding members to the committee in the future to undertake specific projects.