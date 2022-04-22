Australia Post wants to be "AI-enabled"

By on
Australia Post wants to be "AI-enabled"

Creates 'data lab' function.

Australia Post is repositioning enterprise data and intelligence under a ‘data lab’ function, which it has given “a mission to build an AI-enabled Australia Post”.

The postal service started recruiting for a general manager for the data lab last week, which it described as a place to “prototype and test new machine learning (ML) models, data solutions and find automation and assistance opportunities.”

The general manager is expected to also lead “enterprise data science and intelligence”, including strategy, capability and value proposition to the rest of the Australia Post business and its customers.

iTnews was unable to confirm if the data labs role is a revamped replacement for Silvio Giorgio, who was formerly Australia Post’s general manager of data science, but left - with several other technology executives from Australia Post - to join Coles Group.

The new data labs leader will report to Leonie Valentine, the ex-Google Melbourne managing director that joined Australia Post at the start of this year in a new role of executive general manager of customer experience and digital.

Valentine joined as part of a broader leadership restructure that was announced earlier this year.

Several data-led projects at Australia Post have broken cover over the last year or so, including AI-assisted parcel lodgement kiosks, workplace safety, and a digital twin of its delivery network.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aianalyticsaustralia postdatadata labgovernmentitmlstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Java 15 introduced a cryptographic vulnerability

Java 15 introduced a cryptographic vulnerability
Stolen Heroku and Travis-CI OAuth tokens used for GitHub repo hacks

Stolen Heroku and Travis-CI OAuth tokens used for GitHub repo hacks
ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe

ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe
CBA targets DocuSign for all its commercial loans

CBA targets DocuSign for all its commercial loans

Digital Nation

Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?