Aussie Broadband's 250 Mbps NBN sign-up spurt continues

Aussie Broadband continues to dominate sign-ups in NBN tiers above 100 Mbps, recording a 47 percent rise in 250 Mbps services in the three months to the end of March.

The retail service provider (RSP) also saw the number of gigabit services it has in operation climb from four at the end of December last year to 51 just three months later - an 1175 percent rise, albeit off of a very small base.

iTnews confirmed that these gigabit customers were business users that had signed on to a 1000/400 Mbps NBN Ethernet Bitstream Service or NEBS product.

However, the number of gigabit users is likely to climb significantly in the next reporting period as Aussie Broadband begins selling an up to gigabit product for residential customers priced at $149 a month.

The number of services in operation (SIOs) are drawn from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC’s) quarterly round-up of NBN wholesale statistics. [pdf]

NBN Co generally has seen a sharp uptick in the take-up of 250 Mbps services since dropping its prices at the end of last year.

iTnews previously reported that Aussie Broadband had captured early momentum in the 250 Mbps space, recording a 35 percent increase in users in the last three months of 2019, and now an additional 47 percent rise in the first three months of 2020.

That leaves Aussie Broadband now with 919 active 250 Mbps services - which is a shade under half of all 250 Mbps services on the NBN.

It did even better at the gigabit tier, where it saw a dramatic increase in the number of 1000/400 Mbps sign-ups in the first three months of 2020.

Aussie Broadband now has 51 of 129 active gigabit services on the NBN, about 40 percent.