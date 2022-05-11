Appian soars after winning US$2bn verdict against Pegasystems

By on
Appian soars after winning US$2bn verdict against Pegasystems

In trade secret misappropriation case.

Appian shares soared and Pegasystems shares tumbled after a Virginia jury ordered Pegasystems to pay its software rival US$2.04 billion (A$2.94 billion) in damages for misappropriating trade secrets.

The damages award issued on Monday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court jury followed a seven-week trial, and may be the largest in Virginia's history, Appian said.

Shares of Appian rose as much as 38 percent, while Pegasystems fell as much as 45 percent.

Appian, based in McLean, Virginia, alleged in its May 2020 lawsuit that Pegasystems retained an employee of a government contractor from 2012 to 2014 to access its software, helping it to improve its own products and better train its sales force.

It said Pegasystems, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, referred internally to the contractor as a "spy" and to its scheme as "Project Crush," with some employees using bogus credentials to fool Appian into providing access.

Appian said the jury found the misappropriation willful and malicious, which could enable it to recoup legal fees.

Pegasystems spokeswoman Lisa Pintchman said the verdict resulted from "significant error" and was not supported by the facts or law, and that the company "will certainly appeal what we believe is an unjust result."

The damages award included US$1 for a violation of the Virginia Computer Crimes Act, Pegasystems said.

In 2021, Appian posted an US$88.6 million net loss on US$369.3 million of revenue, while Pegasystems lost US$63 million on revenue of US$1.21 billion, regulatory filings show.

Appian general counsel Christopher Winters said in a statement: "The award of substantial damages to Appian is entirely appropriate given the nature and extent of what Pegasystems did."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
appianautomationpegapegasystemsprocessroboticrpasoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts
Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce

Macquarie Bank creates a broker portal on Salesforce
TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months

TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months
Federal Court puts cyber security onus on financial services firms

Federal Court puts cyber security onus on financial services firms

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?