ANZ Bank users can now approve big transfers with their voice

Voice ID tech exits testing phase.

ANZ Bank customers can from today use their voice to authorise high-value transactions of more than $1000 from the Grow by ANZ mobile app.

The bank today launched its 'Voice ID' feature following several months of testing.

The feature, which uses Nuance technology, allows an ANZ Bank customer to skip the traditional layers of approval needed for high-value funds transfers and use their voice as authentication.

Previously high-value transfers were not available on mobile banking.

ANZ customers would need to start the process through internet banking and switch to the ANZ Shield app to attain a one-time code for high-value transfers, which they would then need to enter into their internet banking account to complete the transaction.

They also could have authorised big transfers in branch.

Now, users go through the normal process to transfer funds - logging into Grow by ANZ, selecting the payee and transfer amount - and can simply use their voice when prompted to okay the transfer, completing the entire process for the first time on the mobile app.

The feature can be used for transactions ranging from $1000 to $25,000 for "pay anyone" transfers, and $10,000 to $100,000 transactions for BPay.

Grow by ANZ has around 100,000 users. The bank said it planned to extend the Voice ID function to its wider digital portfolio down the track.

“This is a significant security update that will make it easier for our customers to complete high value transactions on their smartphones," managing director of customer experience and digital channels Peter Dalton said in a statement.

The bank said it expected the feature would be particularly welcome to small business customers who regularly need to make payments of more than $1000.

