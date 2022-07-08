Amaysim claims churn victory to keep 28,000 customers

By on
Amaysim claims churn victory to keep 28,000 customers

By getting a better handle on its customer data.

Amaysim, the now Optus-owned mobile virtual network operator, has claimed improvements in recognising customers that are about to churn, resulting in “more than 28,000” being kept instead.

The figure is contained in a case study publicised by Twilio on Tuesday that appears to have been first published in June.

The customers - equivalent to 2.3 percent of its total subscriber base of 1.2 million - are said to be collectively worth $7.3 million in annual revenue to the brand.

Amaysim is using a customer data platform made by Segment, which Twilio acquired in late 2020, together with other marketing tools including Salesforce marketing cloud “and a small number of downstream marketing tools”.

Segment is used to bring together data from across different systems, databases and business units.

One of the claimed benefits of the software is being able to “develop offers and communications based on real-time event data.”

“For example, Amaysim is now able to spot traits to identify customers that are most likely about to leave and to immediately target them with ‘win back’ offers and incentives,” the case study states.

“Already, this churn management activity has prevented more than 28,000 people going elsewhere, worth $7.3 million in annualised revenue.”

Amaysim also pointed to additional revenue from shopping cart abandonment reminders and real-time plan upgrade recommendation alerts.

Optus completed the purchase of Amaysim for $250 million back in February last year. It continues to operate under its own brand.

In its recent full-year results, Singtel said the Australian consumer business had benefitted in part from “a full half-year contribution from Amaysim.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
amaysimchurncustomeroptusrevenuesegmentsoftwaretelco/isptwilio

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals

Australia scraps digital passenger cards for international arrivals
Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade

Services Australia spends $50m on IBM Power hardware upgrade
Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles

Endeavour Group to recruit for 300 new tech roles
NSW gov adds six providers to cloud panel

NSW gov adds six providers to cloud panel

Digital Nation

Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case Study: Multicloud business drivers at MLC Life Insurance
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case study: AFL kicks goals with its new digital platform
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Case Study: EY invests in AI to improve approach to flexible working
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Personalisation strategies need to be built from the ground up
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce
Case Study: Good360 deploys NetSuite, Magento and Salesforce

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?