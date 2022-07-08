Amaysim claims churn victory to keep 28,000 customers

Amaysim, the now Optus-owned mobile virtual network operator, has claimed improvements in recognising customers that are about to churn, resulting in “more than 28,000” being kept instead.

The figure is contained in a case study publicised by Twilio on Tuesday that appears to have been first published in June.

The customers - equivalent to 2.3 percent of its total subscriber base of 1.2 million - are said to be collectively worth $7.3 million in annual revenue to the brand.

Amaysim is using a customer data platform made by Segment, which Twilio acquired in late 2020, together with other marketing tools including Salesforce marketing cloud “and a small number of downstream marketing tools”.

Segment is used to bring together data from across different systems, databases and business units.

One of the claimed benefits of the software is being able to “develop offers and communications based on real-time event data.”

“For example, Amaysim is now able to spot traits to identify customers that are most likely about to leave and to immediately target them with ‘win back’ offers and incentives,” the case study states.

“Already, this churn management activity has prevented more than 28,000 people going elsewhere, worth $7.3 million in annualised revenue.”

Amaysim also pointed to additional revenue from shopping cart abandonment reminders and real-time plan upgrade recommendation alerts.

Optus completed the purchase of Amaysim for $250 million back in February last year. It continues to operate under its own brand.

In its recent full-year results, Singtel said the Australian consumer business had benefitted in part from “a full half-year contribution from Amaysim.”