Allianz hires David Gillespie as CIO

By on
Allianz hires David Gillespie as CIO
David Gillespie 2013

Replacing Mike Wood who joined Suncorp in October.

Insurance company Allianz Australia has appointed Alinta Energy’s David Gillespie as its new chief information officer.

Gillespie replaced Mike Wood who left the role in October last year to work at Brisbane-based Suncorp as CIO of its insurance division. 

Allianz's general manager of project delivery Peter Oaks stepped in as acting CIO between October 2021 to May 2022 prior to Gillespie’s appointment. 

"We are delighted to welcome David to the Allianz team; his skills and expertise will be critical as we continue to transform our technology for the benefit of our employees and customers,” Allianz chief customer and operations officer Brendan Dunne told iTnews.

Gillespie joined Alinta Energy as CIO in January 2019. Before that, he worked at Assurance Program Solutions from July 2018 to December 2018 as an executive consultant. 

Gillespie first moved to Australia in 2013 when he left his London-based role at online trading broker Fidelity as executive director and head of technology, to work as life insurance company TAL’s CIO. 

Gillepsie oversaw significant transformations in TAL’s operations, including rolling out Fineos’s claims management software to better manage customer claims. The company previously had an entirely paper process.

Gillespie has also held leadership roles at companies such as BUPA, EDS, Newbridge Networks and Compaq.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
allianzallinta energychief information officerciodavid gillespiefinanceinsurancemike wood

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts

ANZ proposes restructure to help digital efforts
Leidos-led consortium scores $329m Defence e-health records deal

Leidos-led consortium scores $329m Defence e-health records deal
Optus repeats calls for OTT services to pay more

Optus repeats calls for OTT services to pay more
TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months

TfNSW hit by second cyber attack in less than 18 months

Digital Nation

Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?