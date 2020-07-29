AGL's head of digital technology departs

AGL Energy’s head of digital technology Patrick Sherman has left after almost three years spent working on technology assets for AGL’s customer experience transformation (CXT) program.

Sherman updated his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday morning to say that he had left AGL in May.

“After 15 eventful years at AGL, I've decided to leave to seek new opportunities,” he wrote in a brief post.

“Whilst this was a difficult decision, especially with the pandemic, I'm excited by the chance to diversify my experience and further develop my leadership capability.”

Sherman indicated he is on the hunt for “a suitable technology senior leadership position.”

“I specialise in building high performing agile delivery teams to deliver on consistently superior customer experiences,” he wrote.

Sherman’s most recent role at AGL saw him oversee “the design, delivery and people management for AGL's customer-facing assets” in the CXT program.

The CXT was a $300 million program unveiled back in 2017 designed to deliver “an industry-leading digital experience to drive value for our customers and ultimately change the quality of their relationship with AGL,” CEO Andy Vesey said at the time.

It was completed in June last year, according to a case study.

The scope of the program included foundational work that improved performance of AGL’s SAP environment and put in place customer experience (CX) platforms; introduced new digital service experiences; and delivered “signature moments”, which are described as “solutions to engage and delight customers”.

Sherman held a range of SAP and digital-oriented roles at AGL over his time at the company.

AGL has seen several high-profile changes to its technology team in recent months.

The largest change is a new technology leader, John Chambers, who starts in mid-August. He replaces Simon Moorfield, who has moved to Transurban.

AGL also recently lost CISO Samantha MacLeod after two-and-a-half years, with Heng Mok taking over the role.