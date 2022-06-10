AGL technology head lands Camp Australia CIO role

By on
AGL technology head lands Camp Australia CIO role

As energy giant reshuffles its internal technology team.

AGL’s head of technology for channels and operations Virginia Wilson has moved into a newly created role of chief information officer position at Camp Australia.

Wilson stated on LinkedIn she was “excited to start my new role as CIO at Camp Australia.”

“I’m looking forward to working [with] the exec team to deliver great experiences everyday, and to continue to grow our capability.”

Camp Australia CEO Warren Jacobson told iTnews the out of school care organisation's technology “has been industry leading, and fundamental to Camp Australia’s success to date.”

“At Camp Australia we’re looking to build a strong culture of innovation that supports our commitment to service excellence everywhere and being a partner of choice for schools.  

“The appointment of the CIO will ensure technology, systems and data are used to optimise our employee and customer experience, to drive productivity and to support our growth strategy going forward.”

Wilson role will also sit on the executive committee and lead Camp Australia’s technology team, helping “define how technology enables our strategy for growth.”

“As part of her role, Virginia will evaluate our current technology ecosystem and our technology team’s operating model to ensure we continue to lead our sector.  

“In addition to enhancing core technology products, Virginia will oversee ... leveraging our extensive data set to drive efficiency and decision-making.”

Jacobson also said Wilson brings “a wealth of leadership experience across all aspects of technology in blue-chip organisations”, and will report directly to him.

Prior to joining Camp Australia, Wilson worked at AGL as its head of technology for channels and operations for roughly three and half years.

In December last year AGL’s future business and technology division was renamed to technology.

It’s now lead by chief technology officer Hugh Fahy who took on the role 2020, reporting into chief financial officer Damien Nicks. 

The changes at AGL saw the head of customer markets technology for channels and operations, and the head of customer markets technology for product and consumer and industry, merge into one role.

Tara Richards has since taken on the newly merged role of general manager retail and energy technology, reporting to Fahy.

Richards and the retail and energy technology team will handle AGL Energy's retail, distributed energy an energy trading environments.  

Prior to AGL, Wilson worked as Telstra’s head of digital execution for B2B for over a year and half plus spent ten years with Suncorp Group in a variety of including executive manager for treasury, payment and risk technology.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aglcamp australiacioctoenergytechnologytraining & development

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises

NBN Co opens FTTC-to-FTTP upgrade offer to 160,000 premises
NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m

NSW DCS signs AWS megadeal for $57.6m
No patch for actively exploited Atlassian Confluence zero-day

No patch for actively exploited Atlassian Confluence zero-day
Bunnings is using its data "like never before"

Bunnings is using its data "like never before"

Digital Nation

The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?