AGL technology head lands Camp Australia CIO role

AGL’s head of technology for channels and operations Virginia Wilson has moved into a newly created role of chief information officer position at Camp Australia.

Wilson stated on LinkedIn she was “excited to start my new role as CIO at Camp Australia.”



“I’m looking forward to working [with] the exec team to deliver great experiences everyday, and to continue to grow our capability.”

Camp Australia CEO Warren Jacobson told iTnews the out of school care organisation's technology “has been industry leading, and fundamental to Camp Australia’s success to date.”

“At Camp Australia we’re looking to build a strong culture of innovation that supports our commitment to service excellence everywhere and being a partner of choice for schools.

“The appointment of the CIO will ensure technology, systems and data are used to optimise our employee and customer experience, to drive productivity and to support our growth strategy going forward.”

Wilson role will also sit on the executive committee and lead Camp Australia’s technology team, helping “define how technology enables our strategy for growth.”

“As part of her role, Virginia will evaluate our current technology ecosystem and our technology team’s operating model to ensure we continue to lead our sector.

“In addition to enhancing core technology products, Virginia will oversee ... leveraging our extensive data set to drive efficiency and decision-making.”

Jacobson also said Wilson brings “a wealth of leadership experience across all aspects of technology in blue-chip organisations”, and will report directly to him.

Prior to joining Camp Australia, Wilson worked at AGL as its head of technology for channels and operations for roughly three and half years.

In December last year AGL’s future business and technology division was renamed to technology.

It’s now lead by chief technology officer Hugh Fahy who took on the role 2020, reporting into chief financial officer Damien Nicks.

The changes at AGL saw the head of customer markets technology for channels and operations, and the head of customer markets technology for product and consumer and industry, merge into one role.

Tara Richards has since taken on the newly merged role of general manager retail and energy technology, reporting to Fahy.

Richards and the retail and energy technology team will handle AGL Energy's retail, distributed energy an energy trading environments.

Prior to AGL, Wilson worked as Telstra’s head of digital execution for B2B for over a year and half plus spent ten years with Suncorp Group in a variety of including executive manager for treasury, payment and risk technology.