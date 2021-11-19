AGL set to lose its second CISO in 18 months

AGL is set to lose its second chief information security officer in 18 months, with Heng Mok planning to leave the electricity provider and gas supplier at the end of 2021.

Mok, who has been with the company for more than five years, stepped into the CISO role in July 2020 following seven months in a similar interim role.

He replaced former CISO Samantha MacLeod, who officially left AGL in June 2020 after two-and-a-half years, and has since joined information security consultancy the Security Collective.

Prior to moving into the CISO role, Mok spent a year-and-a-half overseeing teams providing services, strategy and advisory on areas such as forensics, data protection and security architecture.

He has also worked as an enterprise security architect at NAB, ANZ and IAG before joining AGL in June 2016.

AGL confirmed Mok’s planned departure, with recruitment now underway for a security leader to fill the role.

Chief technology officer Hugh Fahy told iTnews the company had been “very lucky” to work with Mok over the past five-and-a-half-years.

“He brought his experience in technology and security to AGL and successfully delivered a comprehensive program of enhancements to our cyber capabilities,” Fahy said.

“We wish Heng all the best for his next role and are very grateful for his work in driving our cyber security strategy and for delivering information security for our people and our customers.

“Now, we’re on the hunt for a CISO to fill Heng’s shoes and work closely with me and the broader business team.”

According to the job ad, the incoming CISO will be responsible for a team of 65-plus staff charged with protecting AGL’s information, people, customers and assets from security threats and attack attempts.

The executive will be expected to set risk and data governance standards and maintain the infosec program that spans information assets and associated technology.