AGL CIO gets a promotion

AGL's chief information officer has been promoted onto the energy giant's executive team and with it gained a direct reporting line into the CEO.

The move shifts CIO Simon Moorfield's reporting line from CFO Brett Redman to AGL chief Andy Vesey.

Vesey today said the promotion reflected the "rebuilding and expansion" of AGL's IT function.

Moorfield joined AGL in late 2015 from the Commonwealth Bank as part of a restructure that reinstated the energy company's CIO role.

His reporting line promotion brings the CIO role back in line with where it was when it was filled by Owen Coppage, before the executive was restructured out of the business.

Moorfield is currently helming a three-year, $300 million program of work to transform everything from AGL's core systems to its customer-facing channels.

The program has been broken down into three parts: foundational capability, digital services, and delivering "signature moments".

Part of the effort involves the consolidation of its ERP systems, what AGL has described as one of its biggest endeavours this decade.