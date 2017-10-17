Adobe rushes out fix for exploited Flash bug

By on
Adobe rushes out fix for exploited Flash bug

After Kaspersky discovers hackers using flaw to deploy FinFisher.

Adobe has issued an emergency patch for its Flash software after discovering hackers are actively exploiting the newly-discovered bug in the wild.

The patch came after Kaspersky Lab said a group it was tracking, BlackOasis, used the previously unknown weakness on October 10 to plant FinSpy or FinFisher malware on computers before connecting them back to servers in Switzerland, Bulgaria and the Netherlands.

The flaw, CVE-2017-11292, affects all current versions of Flash for Windows, macOS, Linux and Chrome OS.

"This is a type confusion bug that could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on a target system," the Zero Day Initiative warned.

"The attacker would need to entice an affected system to view maliciously crafted Flash content, typically hosted on a website. This security update should be a high priority for administrators."

Kaspersky said its assessment of BlackOasis shows it is targeting Middle Eastern politicians and United Nations officials engaged in the region, opposition bloggers and activists, and regional news correspondents with the latest version of FinSpy.

The company said victims have so far been observed in Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, Iran and elsewhere in Africa and the Middle East.

Adobe said in July that by the end of 2020 it would retire its once-ubiquitous Flash technology used to power most of the media content found online.

The company had last week said that there would be no security patches this month for its products, instead releasing an update that addressed performance and stability bugs for Flash on Windows, macOS and Linux.

With Reuters

